Loveland’s City Council voted 5-4 on Tuesday to again allow members of the public to call in with comments during meetings and submit their comments online. Councilor Andrea Samson made the successful motion to restore the options for public comment, which were introduced after the public was barred from attending council meetings in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 15, during the council’s third meeting back in City Hall, the group took another split vote to discontinue phone-in and online comments.