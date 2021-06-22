Wedding Etiquette Tips: Photos and attire

The wedding day is one of the most important days in a bride’s life – from her attire to her bridal makeup; everything needs to look and feel absolutely splendid! In Maharashtra, the brides look exquisite in their simplicity as they’re eager to meet with their soulmate at the mandap. From the dark kohl-rimmed eyes filled with joyous celebration, the pearls of Mundavalya sitting atop her head, the crescent-shaped Nath adorning her nose, and the golden jewelry covering her from head to toe, the Marathi bride is a vision to behold. If you’re looking to craft your own bridal look for your wedding celebrations, then you’ll require some of the best tips to start ahead. Here is the ultimate makeover guide for your big day to nail that Marathi Mulgi-look in the most breathtaking manner. Are you ready to make the lifelong commitment of marriage to the perfect soulmate? Then don’t wait any longer; instead, download any Marathi Matrimony app from Google Play Store and find your own marital bliss.