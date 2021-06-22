Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ANALYSIS-Investors focus on central bank speakers after extreme market moves

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - With all eyes on the U.S. central bank this week, some investors are looking to a parade of Federal Reserve speakers to calm market volatility, saying the reaction to the Fed’s June meeting was too extreme.

The Fed last week signaled a potentially tougher stance on inflation and shifted projections for its first two rate hikes into 2023, sparking a selloff in U.S. stocks, boosting the dollar and flattening the Treasury yield curve in its fastest re-shaping since March 2020, according to Citi analysts.

However, those moves partially reversed on Monday as stocks rebounded and the dollar retreated.

Investors are now anticipating what message will come from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, due to speak before Congress on Tuesday at 2 pm ET (1800 GMT), as well as several other key Fed officials making appearances throughout the week. Data is also due on housing and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

“I expect Powell will try to reverse some of the damage last week’s Fed meeting did,” said Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory. “I don’t think they intended to communicate such a hawkish message.”

Graff pointed to the yield curve on Monday “steepening a little which might show the market is expecting a little reversal.”

In prepared remarks from Powell released by the Fed late Monday afternoon ahead of the his congressional hearing, the Fed chairman said he regards the current jump in inflation, in fact, as likely to fade.

“I think that this is just a continuation of what they said last week that things are improving, things are getting better but we’re not there yet, and I think that’s what this speaks to,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

REFLATION TRADE IN DANGER?

At stake is the market’s view on whether the Fed has grown hawkish enough to endanger the so-called reflation trade, a bet on a powerful U.S. growth revival that has over the last several months helped boost prices for shares of economically sensitive companies, while weighing on the dollar and lifting yields. Some of those trades unwound last week.

“We saw big drama playing out in some of the reflation trades,” said Thanos Bardas, co-head of global investment-grade fixed income at Neuberger Berman.

“The market over-reaction was pretty evident,” he said, adding that he expects cooler heads to prevail this week.

Others also saw a reversal of some of those positions likely. Analysts at TD Securities said the yield curve flattening had been “extreme.”

The yield curve flattens when shorter-dated rates, which are more sensitive to interest-rate policy, move faster than longer-dated rates, indicating investors believe monetary policy could tighten before the economy has fully recovered from the coronavirus recession.

“This past week showed crowded investor positioning for a steepening curve can cause the boat to flip over as flattening can occur quickly on any disinflationary developments,” said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist, John Hancock Investment Management.

The Cboe Volatility Index, an options based measure of expectations for stock market gyrations, fell on Monday after touching a 4-week high earlier in the session. Meanwhile, the Deutsche Bank Currency Volatility Index was at a two-week high, while the MOVE index, a bond market volatility gauge was at a two-month high.

The parade of Fed speakers began on Monday morning, with two regional officials saying that a faster withdrawal from the central bank’s bond purchase program could give it more leeway in deciding when to raise interest rates.

Other speakers this week include Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester, who leans hawkish.

Some investors were looking at the week as an opportunity.

“We are telling folks if you have a 12-month outlook that we would be looking at this pullback as an opportunity to enter the value trade,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services in Atlanta, adding: “It is a big week.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truist Bank#Interest Rates#Reserve Bank#Treasury#Citi#Congress#Data#Brown Advisory#Dakota Wealth#Td Securities#Truist Advisory Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Action News Jax

Europe's central bank intensifies focus on climate change

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank has adopted a new approach to managing the economy that would tolerate transitory periods of consumer inflation moderately above its 2% goal — and take greater account of climate change in its forecasting and stimulus programs. The central bank for the...
Businessinvesting.com

Australia central bank chief rejects market push for early tightening

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Thursday sought to drive home the message that a step-down in bond purchases did not represent a withdrawal of support, rejecting views it had embarked on a policy tightening path. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday announced it would scale...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains directionless near 110.60 as US Treasury yields dips

USD/JPY whipsaw for the past two sessions as it lacks the strength to move directionally. US Dollar holds onto the higher level as inflation anxiety eases post-FOMC minutes. Yen gains on the optimistic economic projection and COVID-19 resurgence globally. USD/JPY struggles to find any direction on Thursday in the Initial...
Marketsinvesting.com

FOMC Minutes Highlight FX Policy Divergences

The June FOMC minutes confirm that the Federal Reserve is edging closer to tapering asset purchases. According to today’s release, “various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings.” The U.S. dollar edged slightly higher on the back of the release, as the Fed minutes support renewed greenback demand. U.S. policy-makers are growing more comfortable with the idea of reducing asset purchases, and an announcement could be made as quickly as the fourth quarter of 2021.
BusinessMarshall Independent

Fed officials discussed potential reduction in stimulus

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials started discussing at their meeting last month the timing and mechanics of reducing their huge monthly bond purchases, which are used to keep longer-term interest rates in check. The debate, revealed in the minutes of the Fed’s June meeting released Wednesday, reflected a broadly positive...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Retreats Below $1,800 as Dollar Advances After Fed Minutes

(Bloomberg) -- Gold trimmed gains made during a six-day winning streak as investors mulled Federal Reserve minutes that showed policy makers wanted a more solid economic recovery before setting a timeline for trimming bond purchases. Notes from the Fed’s June meeting indicated officials weren’t ready to schedule the withdrawal of...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. jumps as S&P & Nasdaq post record closing peak after June 15-16 FOMC Minutes

On Wednesday, a slew of US stock indices had wrapped up the session modestly higher with S&P 500 and Nasdaq extending their recent rounds of record-setting rallies, as Minutes from the June 15-16 US Federal Reserve policy meet released earlier in the day, had stressed an uneven economic recovery in the United States, signalling that the latest US Fed policy meet had underscored a US economy which had yet to be prepared to begin a taper-talk.
Economyfxempire.com

Falling Yields of the 10-Year Note Support Higher Gold Prices

They revealed that Federal Reserve members are now talking about the timeline to start reducing their asset purchases at a pace quicker than earlier anticipated. The net effect on U.S. debt instruments was a drop in the existing yields. Currently, the 10-year Treasury note is fixed at 1.315%, with the 30-year treasury at its lowest level since February at 1.936%. Declining yields increase the demand for the safe-haven asset gold as it lowers the cost of owning the precious yellow metal.
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Crude Oil Prices Fall Again As Markets Digest Fed Minutes

Oil prices finished lower again Wednesday following a choppy session while equities mostly gained as the markets digested Federal Reserve minutes signaling a policy change was coming but not imminent. Minutes of the Fed's policy meeting last month acknowledged that inflation had outpaced expectations and the central bank will need...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks caught in global selloff on recovery concerns

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 8 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Thursday, with cyclical stocks such as miners, automakers, and banks leading early declines, as global mood soured on economic recovery worries.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Slide As Inflation Worries Mount

Global stock markets fell sharply Thursday as fears of what strong inflation might mean settled in. Europe's top benchmarks were trading around 2.0 percent lower in afternoon deals following some heavy losses in Asia. In New York, the Dow Jones index also slumped in early exchanges. On Wednesday, the US...
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

June FOMC minutes tatter taper-talk bets; Fed pledges to act if risk materializes

Minutes from the June 15-16 US Federal Reserve Policy meet released on Wednesday, did not deliver any clue on when or how the US Central Bank would begin to taper fiscal supports for the economy, as Fed policymakers had reportedly sensed that an uneven recovery over recent months had fallen short of engendering the impetus that might have prompted the Central Bank officials to harness a hawkish tone, however, the Fed had agreed to act, if a prolonged rise in inflation indicators or unescapable fiscal risks could materialize.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Gold investors call Fed’s inflation bluff

Gold investors are taking the wheel, setting the precious metal up for a major rally as investors realize the Federal Reserve is powerless against rising and persistent inflation, according to one strategist. The precious metal on Thursday was flirting with a sixth straight day of gains, hovering near $1,800 an...
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Stocks edge higher as investors await latest Fed minutes

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged higher Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak. Investors are watching the bond market, where yields have tumbled sharply in the last couple of days despite strong economic data. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Fed officials surprised by higher-than-expected inflation spike

Rising prices amid the recovery from the pandemic shutdown were predicted, but the recent jump in US inflation was higher than Federal Reserve officials had expected, the Fed said Wednesday. Given a risk that prices will remain higher for some time, officials stressed the central bank will need to be ready to pull back on its massive bond-buying program, but offered no concrete hints on when that will happen, according to the minutes of the June 15-16 monetary policy meeting. As the US economy reopened, supply bottlenecks and a surge in consumer spending as well as trouble finding workers have pushed inflation well beyond the central bank's 2.0 percent target, rising to 3.6 in April, officials said. While temporary factors had been expected to boost inflation and then recede, "the actual rise in inflation was larger than anticipated."

Comments / 0

Community Policy