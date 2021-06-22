Cancel
Rogers, AR

Richard Holt Holyfield

Arkansas Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Holt Holyfield, 74, of Rogers, died at his home on June 15, 2021. He was born in Rogers on February 10, 1947, to Richard and Jessie Holt Holyfield. He was preceded in death by his parents and baby sister, Rachel. Holt graduated from Rogers High School in 1965 and graduated from the University of Arkansas. He moved to Texas and worked as a cameraman for major networks for many years and covered many major events. He returned to Rogers in 1997 due to his father's death so his mother would not be alone. He was very proud of the 57.5 lb. striper he caught in Beaver Lake in 1999. He still holds the record for the biggest bass caught in the lake. He loved being out on the river fishing, but his favorite was to be on the War Eagle. He enjoyed visiting about old time Rogers, and other topics, with anyone interested.

www.arkansasonline.com
