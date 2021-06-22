Cancel
Benton, AR

John Alan Scates

Arkansas Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Alan Scates, 29, of Benton, Ark., passed away June 19, 2021. He was born February 10, 1992, in Pine Bluff, Ark., to Gerald Porter Scates, Jr. and Wanda (McElroy) Andrews. John was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. His family meant the world to him and he enjoyed spending time with them. He and his wife Destini shared an epic love. Together, they climbed many mountains of life by God's grace and strength from their sheer determination. John was an avid outdoorsman who lived to hunt and fish. He was a member of the McElroy Hunting Club. John was an adrenaline junkie who faced fear in the eye while riding bulls, wild donkeys and dirt bikes. He lived life to it's fullest with no regrets.

