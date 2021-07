Manic Mondays do not apply to Novak Djokovic. At least in Wimbledon 2021. On the most chaotic day of the tournament, where a multitude of commitments pile up and simultaneously following all the matches seems like a heroism, the Serbian made it very easy for his followers: in just 1 hour and 49 minutes he gave a good account of Cristian Garin (6-2, 6-4, 6-2) and planted himself in the quarterfinals of the tournament, a round that he knows perfectly and that leaves him only three steps away from the coveted goal: a new crown at Wimbledon, # 20 Grand Slams.