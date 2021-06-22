Therell Ray Mullens, age 79, of Rose Bud, Ark., passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. Therell was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on June 15, 1942, to Theo and Ellon Mullens. He lived in Little Rock during his childhood and graduated from Central High School there. He graduated from Arkansas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in Speech. He was a 50-year member of the Scottish Rite Temple in Little Rock. He was a Certified Master Gardener with the White County Master Gardeners. Therell was a member of the Church of Christ. He worked for Arkansas Power & Light, later Entergy, and retired after 37 years.