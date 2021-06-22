William Sherman Sims, age 91, of Benton, died Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born January 2, 1930, in Owensboro, Kentucky. Mr. Sims was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, a retired Internal Revenue Agent with 30 years of service, and of the Catholic faith. His first wife, Mary, preceded him in death in 1991. Also preceding him in death, parents, Charles Edward and Mildred Margaret Sims; daughter, Nina Elizabeth West, and a brother, Robert Sims. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Hill Sims; two daughters, Leslie Wilson of Benton and Julie Madden of Nashville, Tennessee; two step-daughters, Carol Walcher of Atlanta, Georgia and Tracy Byrd of Fayetteville; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.