Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton, AR

William Sherman Sims

Arkansas Online
 17 days ago

William Sherman Sims, age 91, of Benton, died Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born January 2, 1930, in Owensboro, Kentucky. Mr. Sims was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, a retired Internal Revenue Agent with 30 years of service, and of the Catholic faith. His first wife, Mary, preceded him in death in 1991. Also preceding him in death, parents, Charles Edward and Mildred Margaret Sims; daughter, Nina Elizabeth West, and a brother, Robert Sims. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Hill Sims; two daughters, Leslie Wilson of Benton and Julie Madden of Nashville, Tennessee; two step-daughters, Carol Walcher of Atlanta, Georgia and Tracy Byrd of Fayetteville; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

www.arkansasonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Nashville, AR
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Fayetteville, AR
Benton, AR
Obituaries
City
Benton, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Byrd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Navy#Internal Revenue Agent#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Posted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy