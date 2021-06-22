Kelly ‘PK' Standridge Warne, passed away on June 8, 2021, at Arkansas Hospice in Little Rock. She was born January 2, 1961, to the late John Luther Standridge and the late Melba Sue Jones in North Little Rock Arkansas. A memorial service will be held in her honor in Lamar, Arkansas, at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 3, 2021. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Kelly S. Warne at: https://carti.ejoinme.org/donate or mail to; CARTI Foundation, P.O. Box 55011 , Little Rock, Ark., 72215. Please direct donations to the Russellville location.