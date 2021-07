These Oreo Cheesecake Bars are creamy, tasty and filled with lots of Oreo cookies. An easy and fun dessert recipe the whole family will enjoy!. Oreo cookies never last long in my house. It really is a cookie that everyone loves and hoards. Ha! So I actually end up making lots of different Oreo inspired desserts because I almost always have them in the house. Seriously, have a look at all of my Oreo Dessert Recipes HERE. So my newest and latest recipe are these Oreo Cheesecake Bars. As if we couldn't love Oreos anymore, this recipe keeps all the flavors of that creamy and crunchy texture we love in the cookies and puts it all into a delicious cheesecake bar!