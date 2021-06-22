Feds Recommend Allison Mack Get Lighter Sentence For Cooperation In Prosecuting NXIVM Founder
Mere days away from sentencing for her involvement in the NXIVM cult, former Smallville actress Allison Mack today got an unexpected helping hand from federal prosecutors. While Mack faces potential years in prison, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in April of 2019, it was revealed in a sentencing memo filed in a federal court in Brooklyn today that she provided detailed assistance to prosecutors, which proved key in securing the conviction of NXIVM’s founder, Keith Raniere. The key asset at Mack’s disposal was an audiotape, played on numerous occasions during Raniere’s trial, in which the convicted sex trafficker discussed branding female cult members, who he groomed to be his “slaves,” with his initials.deadline.com