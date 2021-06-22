Could Paraguay emerge as a Bitcoin mining hub after China crackdown?

Over the last couple of months, the government in China has been significantly cracking down on illegal Cryptocurrency mining operations. I mean, technically speaking, they’re not entirely illegal, but many have been set up to exploit the countries low cost of energy without receiving the required approval from the local authority. Put simply, China isn’t happy, and, as such, many industrial-scale operations have already been shut down with more likely to occur over the coming weeks. – In something of an unusual perk of this, however, this move may unintentionally help provide relief to the global graphics card shortage situation as following a report via TechSpot, China is currently flooded with 2nd-hand GPUs available to purchase.