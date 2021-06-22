Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Could Paraguay emerge as a Bitcoin mining hub after China crackdown?

By Samuel Wan ·
cryptoslate.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin miners were dealt a blow in May as the Financial Stability and Development Committee of the State Council of China announced further controls on financial risk. The announcement was the latest in China’s long-running friction with the cryptocurrency industry. But this time, given the Chinese Communist Party’s promotion of its digital yuan, it looks as though commercial operations, more specifically miners, are feeling the pinch and looking to move elsewhere.

cryptoslate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining#Paraguay#Latin American#Reuters#The Sichuan Energy Bureau#Chinese#Ihd#National#Congress#Cryptoslate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Marketsgitconnected.com

Profitability is Up for Ethereum Mining Following ShibaSwap and China Crackdown

I have written quite a few articles about ETH mining this year since the popularity of mining has exploded with cryptocurrencies maintaining high values for several months. However, the 2021 crypto boom hasn’t been without its bumps, and the last couple of weeks have continued to be a rollercoaster for Ethereum with the Chinese government outright banning mining operations resulting in a major decrease in the network’s hash rate. Now with the launch of ShibaSwap, Shiba Inu’s dedicated exchange, the Ethereum network is once again experiencing extreme gas prices.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Will Kazakhstan reap fruits of China's crypto crackdown

From the minute China declared war on its booming cryptomining industry, Kazakhstan was tipped to benefit from the sector-shaking exodus. But whilst crypto exiles from the Middle Kingdom are already turfing up in Central Asia's biggest economy, industry lobbyists are worrying that regulatory caprice - chiefly a new electricity surcharge applied to miners - could turn a potential flood into a trickle.
Economycryptonews.com

Chinese Central Bank Opts For Usual CBDC Rhetoric In Bashing Bitcoin, Stablecoins

Similarly to other central banks, China’s central bank has taken another swipe at bitcoin (BTC), stablecoins and “private digital currencies” – claiming that they have inherent potential “risks that threaten financial security.”. At a recent press conference, Fan Yifei, the Deputy Governor of the central People’s Bank of China (PBoC)...
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

China’s data crackdown could chill pipeline of U.S. IPOs

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China said it would tighten restrictions on the overseas listings of homegrown companies, putting at risk the pipeline of Chinese firms going public on U.S. stock exchanges. On Tuesday, Beijing’s State Council released a sweeping...
EconomyNBC Miami

China's War on Bitcoin Just Hit a New Level With Its Latest Crypto Crackdown

China's central bank said Tuesday it had called for the shutdown of a company that "was suspected of providing software services for virtual currency transactions." For years, China has signaled that it wanted to ban bitcoin. Beijing could be looking to stem capital outflows via stablecoins and cryptocurrencies. China's central...
EconomyFOXBusiness

China's Didi crackdown could hit Tesla, other stocks: analysts

China's crackdown on its premiere ride-hailing platform, Didi Global Inc., should serve as a warning to other firms such as Tesla, analysts say. "The regulations around autonomous driving in China should get stricter over time and may present some increasing challenges to foreign automakers in the years ahead," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note Tuesday. Jonas warned that Tesla could face similar issues in China, given its mapping and artificial intelligence technology.
IndustryNEWSBTC

China Banned Bitcoin Mining. What Happens To Small Hydropower Stations Now?

This China Business News article about hydropower stations will blow your mind. It contains revelation after revelation and clears the situation up. Now that Bitcoin mining is prohibited, who’s consuming that energy? How has the government decision affected private enterprises? Well, you’re not going to believe this. It all started...
Technologytheedgemarkets.com

Didi loses US$22b in market cap after China crackdown

TORONTO/DUBAI (July 6): Didi Global Inc plunged in premarket trading after a Chinese regulator ordered the removal of the company’s platform from app stores, days after a US$4.4 billion initial public offering in the US. Shares of the China-based tech firm fell as much as 30% to US$10.90, wiping out...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Suffers Dip in Prices as China Accelerates Crypto Crackdown Practices

PBOC and the Chinese Government joined hands to practice a permanent crypto ban in the region citing environmental issues. Bitcoin is said to have suffered a slight decrease in its prices due to incessant policies encouraging a full-time ban on crypto operations in China. The country has adopted a strict stance towards cryptocurrency operations and has issued a fresh warning to institutions that are still engaged in mining BTC or promoting cryptocurrency in the region.
ChinaCoinTelegraph

From mining to software: China's regulatory crackdown on crypto continues

Financial regulators in China have shut down a Beijing-based software company they suspect of providing services to crypto traders. In a Tuesday joint statement, the Beijing Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau and the Business Administration Department of the People's Bank of China issued a warning to all financial institutions and payment service providers to not provide any crypto-related services to customers. This includes not permitting businesses to advertise or provide office space for any “virtual currency-related business activities.”
Marketsinvesting.com

Bitcoin pares gains as China closes company over crypto trading

Investing.com – The price of Bitcoin pared earlier gains and dropped below $34,000 after a Beijing office of China’s central bank announced it had ordered the closure of a Chinese software maker over cryptocurrency trading. Reuters reported that the authorities had ordered Beijing Qudao Cultural Development to suspend its operations....
Marketsamericanpeoplenews.com

China tech crackdown focuses on data after Didi probe

China’s technology giants have grown into some of the world’s most valuable companies largely unchecked by regulation — but that’s changing. Since the 2017 Cybersecurity Law, China has had some regulation around data. But in June, the Data Security Law was passed which defines the rules around how companies collect,...
Technologyeteknix.com

China Flooded With 2nd-Hand GPUs After Crypto-Crackdown

Over the last couple of months, the government in China has been significantly cracking down on illegal Cryptocurrency mining operations. I mean, technically speaking, they’re not entirely illegal, but many have been set up to exploit the countries low cost of energy without receiving the required approval from the local authority. Put simply, China isn’t happy, and, as such, many industrial-scale operations have already been shut down with more likely to occur over the coming weeks. – In something of an unusual perk of this, however, this move may unintentionally help provide relief to the global graphics card shortage situation as following a report via TechSpot, China is currently flooded with 2nd-hand GPUs available to purchase.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Poolin Reward Tokens Plummet In Response To China Bitcoin Mining Exodus

Following China’s bitcoin mining crackdowns, Poolin has suspended rewards for its tokenized hashrate contracts. The wBTC and wETH rewards are on pause until “less than 60 days”, as per a blog post from Poolin. Poolin Pauses Rewards For pBTC35A And pETH18C. Poolin’s tokenized hashrate contracts, pBTC35A and pETH18C, have all...
Economydecrypt.co

China’s Ban Sparks Fears of Dirty Bitcoin Mining Practices

China is a well-known hot spot for Bitcoin mining operations. Image: Shutterstock. China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining has sent the hash rate plummeting and has further served to highlight the detrimental environmental aspects of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. But the consequences have not been adequately addressed, according to a senior British academic.
Economyinvesting.com

Lending Crackdown Could Break Crypto’s Back in China

Lending Crackdown Could Break Crypto’s Back in China. China has taken several steps, and made several pronouncements, to try and outlaw cryptocurrencies. Chinese government has most recently targeted to root out BTC and its mining from its borders. Such actions have already spurred an economic exodus of those entrepreneurs to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy