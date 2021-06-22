Porvoo Butchers HC Jim Nendel’s Aloha approach goes beyond a shirt

Standing on the sideline for the Porvoo Butchers head coach Jim Nendel is impossible to miss. While most coaches opt for a muted team-branded polo or well-worn hoodie, the native of Spokane, Washington shines like beacon in his bright Aloha shirt. In many ways, the shirt defines Nendel’s coaching style and permeates the way he lives his life, but not in the way one might initially believe. What some may interpret a flashiness is actually a physical symbol of a life philosophy that is quite the opposite.