Norman S Powell dead: Producer of 24 dies of acute respiratory failure aged 86

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 16 days ago
Norman S Powell, the producer of shows such as 24 and The New Dick Van Dyke Show, has died at the age of 86. The longtime CBS executive passed away of acute respiratory failure on June 16. His passing was confirmed by a spokesperson for his family to Deadline. His...

DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

