Marshalltown, IA

Barbara Edel (Groover), 70

Times-Republican
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Edel (Groover) age 70, of Marshalltown, passed away early morning on Sunday, June 20, 2021. At this time cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service for Barbara will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Salvation Army. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Barbara and her family.

www.timesrepublican.com
