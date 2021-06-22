Cancel
Iowa County, IA

Iowa Board of Regents proposes tuition hikes

Times-Republican
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Iowa’s public universities would see higher tuition and fee rates for the upcoming school year under a new proposal by the Board of Regents. The Board of Regents, governing body for the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, will meet Thursday to hold a first reading of a tuition hike proposal. Under the plan, resident undergraduates at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University would see a 3.5 percent increase in tuition for the 2021-2022 school year. In-state undergraduates at the University of Northern Iowa would have a 1.5 percent increase.

