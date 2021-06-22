Fisheries council offers new app for federal commercial regulations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Local commercial fishermen and others may access a regularly updated list of federal fishing regulations through a new app. The South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council, an interstate fishery management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters off of the south Atlantic states, including North Carolina, announced May 25 federal commercial fishing regulations in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic are now available on the free Fish Rules Commercial mobile app.www.carolinacoastonline.com