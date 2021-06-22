Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Fisheries council offers new app for federal commercial regulations

By STAFF REPORT
carolinacoastonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Local commercial fishermen and others may access a regularly updated list of federal fishing regulations through a new app. The South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council, an interstate fishery management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters off of the south Atlantic states, including North Carolina, announced May 25 federal commercial fishing regulations in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic are now available on the free Fish Rules Commercial mobile app.

www.carolinacoastonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Rhodes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Commercial Fisheries#Fisheries Management#Recreational Fishing#Fisheries Council#Fish Rules Llc#The Apple Store#Google Play Store#Safmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Related
Agricultureblufftontoday.com

New flounder regulations take effect

The results from a 2019 study of the Southeast’s southern flounder, one of the region’s most sought-after saltwater fish, were sobering: The research showed that southern flounder numbers were at historically low levels across the region due to overfishing. Following the regional study, biologists from the South Carolina Department of...
bethesdamagazine.com

County Council approves mercury service regulators bill

Montgomery County landlords will have to notify tenants about mercury service regulators in their homes, under legislation the County Council unanimously approved Tuesday. Landlords also will have to notify local gas utility companies to eventually replace those devices. Regulators control and regulate the flow of natural gas. If they are...
gallupsun.com

Council approves new Liquor Control Act regulations

The 2021 legislative session led to some big changes for the New Mexico Liquor Control Act. One of those changes was a new type of restaurant license that would allow businesses to sell more than just beer and wine. During the June 22 city council meeting, Gallup’s city attorney Curtis...
bloomeradvance.com

Federal, State and Local Laws Regulate Recreational Drone Use

Recreational drone flying has become a popular hobby for many. Allowing us to see breath taking views from angles we can not normally see. The definition of a recreational flyer is someone who operates their drone for fun or personal enjoyment purposes only according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Juneau Empire

New app offers rewards for shopping local

Juneauites who enjoy shopping locally now have a new resource available—The Local Frequency application. The smartphone-based app, which anyone can download from the Apple or Google app stores, aims to give locally owned businesses loyalty, rebate and promotion opportunities with a community-based twist. “We are trying to create something for...
Lyman, SCgreercitizen.com

Lyman council offers clarity

Lyman Town Council recently approved an ordinance amending its Land Development Regulations. The purpose of the change is to clarify that public and private roads are subject to the same standards and requirements. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full...
marketplace.org

Is commercial space flight going where no regulation has gone before?

When Bezos and Branson head into space, they and their companions fly at their own risk. Congress put a moratorium on regulating commercial human space flight to help the industry get off the ground. A nearly 200-year-old sweet shop stood the test of time. How is it weathering the pandemic?
NBC12

511 Virginia website and app offers new feature for electric car users

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new feature on the 511 Virginia website and mobile app that helps drivers locate electric vehicle charging stations is now available. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that this feature will allow users to filter charging stations based on charger types and location. “Since 2002,...
kdlg.org

Port Moller Test Fishery experiments with new onboard genetic testing

This season, the Port Moller Test Fishery has a new genetic testing lab on board the R/V Ocean Cat. Researchers say the lab is the first of its kind. Located up to 200 miles southwest of Bristol Bay’s fishery, the Port Moller Test Fishery has tested fish for over a decade.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

New turkey hunting regulation established

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Turkey hunters and conservationists across the state react to new turkey hunting regulations established this week. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife conservation commission met Monday to discuss and vote on new turkey rules and regulations. A major topic of discussion the past few years has been the ongoing decline in the turkey population, and what to do to combat it.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Business First

NewSpace New Mexico awarded $11 million federal grant to foster commercial space efforts

The federal government is providing $11 million to NewSpace New Mexico, an industry organization aiming to connect tech entrepreneurs, employees, businesses and other commercial space stakeholders. The money is part of a five-year partnership intermediary agreement between NewSpace and the Air Force Research Laboratory. It will be used for workforce...
wkar.org

EGLE Offering Funding For Cleaner Alternative Fuel Commercial Vehicles

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is offering a second round of funding to promote the replacement of commercial diesel vehicles with cleaner alternative fuel ones. $16 million of funding from the Volkswagen diesel settlement has been allocated to EGLE’s Fuel Transformation Program. Its goal is to...
Magnolia, ARmagnoliareporter.com

City Council: Contract will help market available commercial property in Magnolia

The City of Magnolia formalized an agreement on Tuesday for the marketing of potential commercial locations. City Council members passed a resolution authorizing a professional services contract with Retail Strategies LLC. It is a Birmingham, AL-based commercial marketing firm. The goal is to help advertise local commercial real estate and better connect to potential businesses developers.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

Council explores options for commercial rent debt relief

The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion on July 2 presented by Councilwoman Nithya Raman, 4th District, to explore relief options for commercial rent debt. The motion seeks to support small business owners at risk of eviction due to rental debt accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Relieving commercial rent debt may prove crucial to protecting against a new surge of small business closures in Los Angeles, Raman said.
Agriculturecarolinacoastonline.com

Cooper signs Farm Act over objections from environmental groups

A new state law streamlines permitting for hog farms that capture biogas, and it moves some control over farming regulations to the local level. Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 605, the North Carolina Farm Act of 2021, into law on July 2 despite objections from some environmental groups. Environmental...
Benzinga

Cannabis Delivery Via iPhone Is Here With Eaze's New App, Thank You Apple

A cannabis delivery app on your iPhone? Yeah, it's a thing. One company couldn't wait to get started after Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently changed its policies allowing cannabis-focused apps on its store. Weed delivery company Eaze jumped at the opportunity and on Thursday announced the launch of a “first-of-its-kind shoppable”...
Derby, VTnewportdispatch.com

Community National Bank offers new mobile banking app

DERBY — Community National Bank (CNB) Mobile banking customers are in for a new banking experience with CNB’s new Mobile banking app. The new app is now available for download in the App Store® and in Google Play™. Some new features include faster and more secure log-in options, a way...

Comments / 0

Community Policy