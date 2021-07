The nation's highest court has ruled that the ACA remains the law in the U.S., Bloomberg News reported June 17. A coalition of Republican-leaning states, led by Texas, asked the Supreme Court to invalidate the ACA. They argued that the court should strike down the health law because in December 2017, Congress eliminated the ACA's tax penalty for failing to purchase health insurance. They argued the individual mandate is inseverable from the rest of the law and became unconstitutional when the tax penalty was eliminated; therefore, the entire health law should be struck down.