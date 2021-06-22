Cancel
Board to evaluate Gov. Reynolds’ media campaign

Times-Republican
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board will review Gov. Kim Reynolds’ coronavirus media campaign in light of allegations from Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand that it violated state law, the auditor’s office reported Monday. Sand released a report in late May alleging Reynolds sought to “promote herself” through the...

