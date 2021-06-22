Juanita Mae (Rhodes) Gile, 85
Juanita Mae (Rhodes) Gile, age 85, of Marshalltown, Iowa passed away at the Specialty Care Facility in Eldora, IA and entered into her heavenly home on Thursday, June 17th, 2021. Visitation to be held on Friday, June 25th at Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown, IA from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 pm with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Cremation will follow and a graveside service and burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 28th at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.www.timesrepublican.com