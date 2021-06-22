Cancel
Video Games

Forza Horizon 5 - Everything You Need To Know

By David Ahmadi
Gamespot
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForza Horizon 5 is coming this November, and considering there hasn't been a Forza game since Horizon 4 back in 2018, there's a lot to unpack with the latest entry in the series. From a brand new gameplay designer mode in Forza Event Labs, to what Playground Games claims is their most diverse and beautiful location to date with the game's setting in Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 brings a lot of new offerings to the franchise. Forza Horizon 5 is drifting into the scene exclusively to Xbox and Windows platforms and seems determined to make a lasting impression on racing fans all over. In this video we dive into just what makes Mexico the perfect choice for Forza Horizon’s latest map, and the biggest elements of the game you need to get hyped about.

Video Gamesestnn.com

Ashes of Creation: Everything You Need To Know

Learn about the core systems and designs of Ashes of Creation. Ashes of Creation is an upcoming MMORPG currently being developed by Intrepid Studios. Despite being in its first Alpha stage of playtesting, this game is already looking promising and many have claimed it has the potential to completely reinvigorate and revive the MMORPG genre. While it's hard to say that for sure so early, the design philosophies and plans for the game are quite exciting. As a result, it's currently one of the most hyped upcoming games in the genre.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Ferroseed Pokémon GO: Everything You Need to Know

The Ferroseed in Pokémon GO is one that many trainers have their eyes set on at the moment thanks to the Element Cup being underway from now until July 12. With two times the Stardust being available in win rewards and end-of-set rewards to players who participate in battles, Ferroseed is beginning to emerge as a an interesting Grass-type Pokémon to include in a competitive team for the event.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Mysteries of the Maw WoW: Everything You Need to Know

Mysteries of the Maw in WoW is a new quest part of the Korthian content added in Patch 9.1. Mysteries of the Maw WoW: Everything You Need to Know. Ve'nari of The Maw has you begin Mysteries of the Maw, located where she always is at Ve'nari's Refuge. Mysteries of the Maw is an essential quest to complete in order to gain access to the new zone added in 9.1, Korthia.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Hand of Bahmethra Shadowlands: Everything You Need to Know

Hand of Bahmethra in Shadowlands is a mount that many players have been wanting to get their hands on. Hand of Bahmethra Shadowlands: Everything You Need to Know. Looting Tormentor's Caches from slain Tormentors of Torghast all around Korthia gives the player a chance to loot the Hand of Bahmethra mount.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Forgotten Oasis Warzone: Everything You Need to Know

The Forgotten Oasis Warzone blueprint is one of the rarest rewards up for grabs in the Season 4 Battle Pass. With the time for players looking to complete the Season 4 Battle Pass scheduled to run out on Aug. 9, here's a breakdown of the Forgotten Oasis reward available for now in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Video GamesGamespot

Lost Judgment Gets Free Next-Gen Upgrade And New Trailer

Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio dropped a new Lost Judgment trailer during the State of Play livestream showcasing some of the investigations and hijinks players will experience. We also learned the details of a free PS5/Xbox Series X|S upgrade that will be available to last-gen buyers. The trailer sees protagonist...
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Nintendo Switch Pro: Everything you need to know

The Nintendo Switch Pro (or Nintendo Switch 2) is rumoured to be a new successor to the hybrid games console. Bloomberg suggests the Nintendo Switch Pro could hit stores as soon as September/October this year. However, it also previously suggested that the Switch Pro ‘may’ be revealed before E3 2021, which turned out to be inaccurate.
Video GamesGamespot

JETT : The Far Shore - Gameplay Trailer | PS5, PS4

Superbrothers A/V Creative Director Craig D. Adams takes your through this first look at JETT : The Far Shore gameplay. The cinematic narrative adventure game JETT : The Far Shore will be released later this year on PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4.
Video GamesGamespot

Sonic Colors: Ultimate - HD Updates Spotlight Trailer

Rediscover the thrills of Dr. Eggman's Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park with these all new HD updates and improvements! Challenge Metal Sonic, explore the world with a brand new wisp power-up, enjoy a fully remixed soundtrack, and more!
Video GamesGamespot

12 Largest Battlefield Maps Of All Time

Battlefield has a rich variety of multiplayer maps from its humble beginnings in Battlefield 1942, all the way to the massive Firestorm battle royale map in Battlefield V. DICE senior designer Niklas Åstrand put out a chart on Twitter that listed every Battlefield map in existence ranked by their size. In this video we’re breaking down the top 12 largest Battlefield maps of all time.
Video GamesGamespot

Arcadegeddon - Announce Trailer | PS5

New game trailer from IllFonic! Arcadegeddon Early Access Available Today on PlayStation 5 and PC (Epic Game Store)! Rise up and play with up to three friends in this ever-evolving cooperative multiplayer shooter. Explore multiple biomes, mini games, find hidden chests, and defeat numerous enemies and bosses.
Video GamesGamespot

Grab The Witcher For Free And The Entire Franchise On Sale To Celebrate WitcherCon

The first-ever WitcherCon is taking place today, with the promise of exciting news for the Witcher across both its TV series and games. In celebration of the event, CD Projekt Red and its in-house digital distribution platform, GOG, are running some incredible specials on the entire franchise of games as well as offering digital goodies for WitcherCon viewers.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Marvel Future Revolution: Everything you need to know

Developer Netmarble announced the upcoming Marvel Future Revolution at PAX East, the follow-up to its successful Marvel Future Fight. This time, players will be able to explore an open world using one of eight popular Marvel heroes — wearing a variety of fun and weird costumes — as they battle some of their nemeses. Here's everything we know so far about Marvel Future Revolution and what you can expect.

