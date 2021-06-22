Cool and Comfortable Tuesday Ahead

The cold front generating all of that rain we saw earlier in the day (some portions of the Tri-State dealt with more than 2" of rainfall), has since pushed to our east and is now allowing cooler and more comfortable air to finally make it to the Ohio Valley. After seeing afternoon highs routinely reach the 90° mark and heat indices near 105° at times over the lats week, some Tri-Staters will wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s tomorrow morning! We'll dip to 55° in Evansville early Tuesday, setting the stage for an absolutely gorgeous day to follow. Tomorrow's northwesterly winds are only expected to allow temperatures to tip the scales in the upper 70s and low 80s - while our average high for the day is 87°, we'll only reach 78° in the River City.