Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Cool and Comfortable Tuesday Ahead

By Cameron Hopman
wevv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cold front generating all of that rain we saw earlier in the day (some portions of the Tri-State dealt with more than 2" of rainfall), has since pushed to our east and is now allowing cooler and more comfortable air to finally make it to the Ohio Valley. After seeing afternoon highs routinely reach the 90° mark and heat indices near 105° at times over the lats week, some Tri-Staters will wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s tomorrow morning! We'll dip to 55° in Evansville early Tuesday, setting the stage for an absolutely gorgeous day to follow. Tomorrow's northwesterly winds are only expected to allow temperatures to tip the scales in the upper 70s and low 80s - while our average high for the day is 87°, we'll only reach 78° in the River City.

www.wevv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Evansville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Heat Indices#River City#Tri Staters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Indictments of firm and top executive test Trump's charmed life

(CNN) — Donald Trump has long evaded the consequences of his questionable business ethics and personal and political scandals. But the grand jury indictments returned against his company and a top executive will test the ex-President's charmed life as never before. The charges, expected to be unsealed Thursday, are related...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...