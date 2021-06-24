Texas Rangers | A's vs. Rangers Highlights - Gibson, Ibáñez lead the Rangers to 8-3 win

After an underwhelming offensive performance on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers' bats showed better signs of life in a 5-3 victory against the Texas Rangers. Fueled largely by a solo home run from Mookie Betts and a three-hit performance from rookie Zach McKinstry, the Dodgers secured their second consecutive series win and a fifth victory in their last six games. Betts opened things in the first inning, scoring from first base on a Gavin Lux double to left-center field.
With the 2021 MLB draft just around the corner, here's the most recent time your team nailed its pick. The Rangers acquired right-hander Dennis Santana from the Dodgers for minor league lefty Kevin Bautista in a trade Thursday and also designated South Korean pitcher Hyeon-Jong Yang for assignment. Texas Rangers.
The Chicago Cubs have surprised people in 2021 with their success. The Texas Rangers have not with their struggles. That makes for some ideal trade circumstances, don’t you think?. At 40-32, the North Siders sit atop the NL Central division in a season many anticipated could be the beginning of...
HOUSTON -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman left Wednesday night's 8-4 win against the Texas Rangers with a strained left quadriceps. Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Bregman will be evaluated further and could be out "a while." Bregman was injured in the first inning while running to first...
The Rangers are back home for 10 games in 10 days, starting with a weekend series against the Minnesota Twins. The 27-41 Twins will have José Berríos on the mound to start the series on Friday. He’s 2-1 in four starts against Texas in his career, with a 5.75 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 20.1 innings pitched. He’s 7-3 this season overall in 13 starts with a 3.49 ERA and 1.09 WHIP this season.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said prior to Monday night's game that he hoped Andy Ibáñez, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the day, would provide a "jolt" in the lineup. Maybe next time the Rangers skipper can tell us the next set of...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Ibañez and Jose Trevino each hit three-run homers as the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over Oakland. Kyle Gibson had another solid start pitching into the sixth inning Monday night. He is 5-0 and unbeaten in his last 15 starts overall. The loss for the A’s spoiled shortstop Elvis Andrus’ return to Texas. He was the Rangers shortstop for 12 seasons before being traded to the AL West rival just before spring training. Frankie Montas is 7-7 after giving up all the runs and both homers in his 5 2/3 innings.
The Houston Astros activated right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. from the 10-day injured list in time to start Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Texas Rangers. McCullers, who last pitched on May 22 — also against Texas — because of right shoulder inflammation, will begin an abbreviated outing and eventually give way to right-hander Jake Odorizzi in a plan shared by manager Dusty Baker over the weekend.
Probable pitchers: Frankie Montas (7-6, 4.21 ERA) vs. Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.09 ERA) View odds for the game here. Approaching the Midsummer Classic, there can be a little more at stake for certain pitchers. Count Gibson as one. The nine-year veteran has never even sniffed a possible All-Star berth prior,...
The Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-3 in yesterday’s series opener, snapping a six-game losing streak in the process. Texas looks for their first winning streak since sweeping Houston at home in a three-game series from May 21-23. Betting Impact:. The A’s are -143 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus...
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist celebrates (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) What happened on June 25 in the history of the New York Rangers. On this date in 2000, the New York Rangers made a late draft pick that is the greatest late pick ever made in NHL history. In the seventh round with the 205th overall pick, they selected a Swedish goalie named Henrik Lundqvist. The rest is history.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Gibson showed the Kansas City Royals what an anomaly his opening-day start against them was, and just how good he has been for the Texas Rangers the rest of this season. Joey Gallo sent balls nearly 900 feet with two big swings. Gibson had a...
The Texas Rangers scored eight runs and the Kansas City Royals scored zero runs. Believe it or not, but the Rangers have been heating up over the last week or so. After a dreadful first few weeks in June, Texas has now won four of their last six contests as they secured a series win at worst against the Royals in this final set of the current homestand.
Kansas City Royals (33-42, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (29-48, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-5, 4.77 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (2-5, 5.47 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -106, Royals -110; over/under is 9...
The Royals made it almost halfway through the season before things started unraveling. A year that started off so brightly with the Royals finishing with the best record in MLB at the end of April sees the team nearly out of contention just two months later. On top of that, the Royals are now firmly in the midst of bizarre roster moves. All year long they’ve treated Edward Olivares as more of a yo-yo than a potential help to the major league roster. Now they have at least two of their starters that they’re allowing to pitch while injured in short bursts. And today, for the second week in a row, Kyle Zimmer will act as the opener while the team has no designated bulk man behind him - also for the second week in a row. Matheny admitted last night that today’s starter depended on how things played out in that game.
EDMONTON, AB - MARCH 11: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93 of the Edmonton Oilers takes a shot on goaltender Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Rogers Place on March 11, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) The New York Ranger have...
Kansas City Royals (33-42) vs. Texas Rangers (29-48) June 27, 2021 2:35 pm EDT. The Line: Texas Rangers -103 / Kansas City Royals -107; Over/Under: +9.