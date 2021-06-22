Arvada officer identified in fatal shooting; ‘Samaritan’ also killed, not yet identified; suspect dead
ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people, including an Arvada police officer, a civilian and one suspected gunman, have died after a shooting in Olde Town Arvada. The officer has been identified as Gordon Beesley, who had been with the department for 19 years. He was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer, Arvada Police said.kfor.com