DoorDash's Sprint Into New Markets Should Deliver High Growth In A Post-Pandemic World

Are These 3 E-Commerce Stocks On Your Watchlist Right Now?. While 2020 was a banner year for e-commerce stocks, investors may want to keep an eye on the sector now. After all, with the broader stock market on a high now, investors could be looking for more undervalued stocks. Some would argue that e-commerce stocks fill this role given the year-to-date drop in most of their valuations. This could likely be the case as people assume that demand for e-commerce services could dip amidst the current reopening trade. However, companies in the digital retail business are not sitting idly by, to say the least.