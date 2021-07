Phoenix Sky Harbor Northside Rail Expansion. Credit: City of Phoenix. As municipalities and state agencies begin to roll out their Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Improvement Programs and bring new projects to light, BEX wanted to know the current top projects in the public sector that are in the planning stage.Digging through DATABEX, our online searchable database, we pulled the current Top 10 Public Projects, in order based on total project valuation. Interesting to note, yet not really surprising, is that the largest projects by valuation are all in the Transportation market, showing some incredible road and rail project opportunities coming down the pipeline in the next few years.