Connected Feature-Rich Dash Cams
The new Garmin Dash Cam Series is a lineup of products for drivers looking to maximize their safety and security within their vehicle. The dash cam lineup includes four products in all including the Mini 2, 47, 57 and 67W, which are all built with different price points and features in mind to suit an array of drivers. The cameras are built with compactness in mind to be discreetly added onto any dashboard without looking too out of place and will each capture footage at up to 1440p HD resolution, depending on the model.www.trendhunter.com