Connected Feature-Rich Dash Cams

Secure your luggage while you travel with the Guillaume Delvigne Nomaday Lock. This sleek biometric padlock saves up to 10 different users’ fingerprints and opens in 0.5 seconds. So you always have quick access to your essential items. But this travel gadget doesn’t just use finger biometrics. Its stainless steel and ultra-resistant zinc alloy are durable and keep your gear secure. Even better, this padlock is designed for both indoor and outdoor use with its IP65 rainproof feature. It also clips easily to your bag, keys, or locker. Moreover, with a battery that lasts up to a year and supports 3,000 unlocks, this is a pretty convenient lock. Furthermore, the Nomaday Lock charges in 1.5 hours via USB-C. There’s even an LED indicator, so you always know the device’s status.