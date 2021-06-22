Cancel
Cars

Next-Gen Volvo XC60 Confirmed To Go Fully Electric

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 16 days ago
It will benefit from a new generation of batteries. Volvo has a new partner in its strategy to go fully electric by the end of the decade. Swedish battery company Northvolt will help the manufacturer develop and assemble more sustainable batteries, which will be used by the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars. Among them will be the new XC60, which will join the Volvo XC40 Recharge as one of the core brand’s first fully electric mass-production models.

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

#Volvo Cars#Electric Cars#Volvo Xc60#Next Gen#Go Fully Electric#Swedish#Polestar
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Volvo plans 560 mile EVs from mid-decade: Electric roadmap

Volvo expects its electric vehicles to get close to double the range with its third-generation 800V battery architecture, though that’s unlikely to arrive until the middle of the decade the automaker says. Before that, Volvo plans to transition to its second-gen EV platform, beginning with the new Volvo XC90 SUV which is expected to debut in 2022 along with a bevy of new electric and autonomous features.
CarsAutoweek.com

Volvo’s Concept Recharge Is a Glimpse into Its Pure-Electric Future

Volvo says electrification is more than a shift in powertrains, but rather is a “new paradigm in car design.”. To that end its Concept Recharge is a manifesto for next-gen Volvo EVs, according the automaker. In removing the internal combustion engine’s complexity, designers have been able to increase interior space...
CarsStreetInsider.com

Volvo's electric XC90 SUV to include lidar as standard equipment next year

DETROIT (Reuters) - Volvo Cars plans to make lidar sensors standard equipment in a new generation of its XC90 SUV next year as part of a strategy to deploy more advanced safety and automated driving technology that relies on precise images of the world around the vehicle. The decision by...
Carselectrek.co

Volvo XC90 Electric

Volvo has announced that its forthcoming XC90 electric SUV will reach consumers in 2022 with Lidar as a standard safety feature for all models. With the state-of-the-art Lidar sensors developed by Luminar, Volvo hopes to set a new standard in automobile safety. Volvo also plans to include other safety features to avoid future collisions, as well as pave the way for potential autonomous driving capabilities.
CarsCNET

Electric Volvo XC90 will boast lidar, AI-driven safety technology

Volvo's set to continue its electric march with a new XC90 SUV, ready for a reveal next year. However, on Thursday, Volvo said the electric SUV will boast advanced safety and autonomous driving technology. The tech package will include Luminar-developed lidar and NVIDIA's Drive Orin system-on-a-chip to help enable autonomous driving features.
Carswtvbam.com

Future Volvo electric cars will be safer, come with insurance – CEO

(Reuters) – Future electric vehicles from Geely’s Volvo Cars will come bundled with insurance, CEO Hakan Samuelsson said during a global technical briefing on Wednesday. The company’s goal is to build the safest cars possible, using all available technology, including lidar, radar and cameras, Samuelsson said. If the cars are safer and better able to avoid collisions, the insurance costs should be lower.
Buying CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Volvo XC60 2021 long-term review

Mid-size premium SUV arrives as the ambassador for a new way of buying cars. Why we’re running it: To see if Netflix-style subscriptions such as Care by Volvo provide a blueprint for the way cars are ‘bought’ in the future. Month 1 - Specs. Life with a Volvo XC60: Month...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Official: Next-Gen Mazda Miata Will Be A Hybrid

The Mazda MX-5 Miata has and always will be one of the purest driving experiences ever. It's a car that is made better for all its simplicity, not worse, and the connection drivers feel with the road when in a Miata is simply unparalleled. But while the chassis is great for setting lap times, what makes the MX-5 particularly special is its unassisted, free-breathing engine, something that is rare in performance cars of any kind. However, Mazda is not immune to the pressure to make its products cleaner, and the automaker has begun working on electrification. We had hoped that the Miata would retain its N/A characteristics, but we suspected that hybridization would come into effect, and now we have confirmation of just that.
Businessinsideevs.com

Volvo Electric Cars Will Focus On More Range And Faster Charging

During today's Volvo Cars Tech Moment event, Volvo Cars announced its future technology roadmap, as the company is in a process towards becoming a fully electric premium car company by 2030. Volvo has officially announced that in its upcoming second and third generation of electric cars will focus on range...
CarsPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Upcoming Electric Volvo SUV to Have More Safety Tech

Volvo's longstanding focus on safety is not changing, even though the automaker is shifting its powertrain portfolio to more and more electric vehicles. Volvo announced Thursday that its upcoming fully electric flagship SUV, to be revealed in 2022, will come with LiDAR sensors and an autonomous driving computer from NVIDIA, both as standard features.
CarsPosted by
Axios

Peering into Volvo's future electric vehicles

The above image is what Volvo calls its "Concept Recharge," which is a very rough look at their future EV designs. Why it matters: The company recently said it will sell only electric cars by 2030. While its first generation of EVs are battery models of their internal combustion line,...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

New Volvo XC90 all-electric SUV will start an autonomous roadmap

Volvo is readying an all-electric luxury SUV, with the successor to the XC90 combining an EV drivetrain with a new autonomous driving system. It’s expected to be the first model to be based on Volvo’s new SPA2 platform, an instrumental part of the automaker’s shift to full electrification. It’s arguably...
Charleston, SCautotrader.com

Volvo’s South Carolina Plant Will Soon Build Only Electric Cars

In 2019, the first Volvo S60 sedan to drive out of the automaker’s then-new assembly plant on the outskirts of Charleston, South Carolina, left the facility on gasoline power. That S60 will be a mere footnote in the assembly plant’s history as it transitions toward becoming the first Volvo facility exclusively dedicated to electric-car production, the automaker’s CEO said.
CarsRideApart

Indonesia To Go Fully Electric By 2050

Indonesia is taking steps towards ensuring the adoption of electric motorcycles and cars in the near future, particularly in its densely populated urban areas. As a part of the country's initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, the country has released mandates concerning the sale of EVs in the years to come.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Volvo Concept Recharge First Look: Fully Upgradable

The Volvo Concept Recharge heralds a new era for the brand, and maybe for the industry—one in which platforms are engineered for evolution. Lots of cars offer over-the-air software updates to keep customers engaged in, and in love with, their vehicles. But in the fast-moving automotive future, keeping a car's technology current will require more than just freshened code. So Volvo envisions planning and packaging its cars with an expectation of periodic hardware updates as well.
TechnologyCNET

Volvo's next-gen infotainment simplifies design, builds on Google ties

Every time a new infotainment system comes out, it feels like the majority of what's new can be boiled down to, "We put more crap in it!" Some systems are downright distracting to operate, no matter the speed. Volvo's clearly aware of this, because while the next iteration of its in-car telematics will continue to be feature-rich, the idea of safety plays a big role, too.
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV Range Expands To Three Models

The all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge range has grown with the creation of a new, three-tier line-up unique to the zero-emission SUV. The revamped range is available to order now, with prices starting at £49,950, but Volvo expects 95 percent of retail customers to pay through a Care by Volvo subscription package.
Carsautotrader.com

Volvo’s New Electric Flagship SUV Won’t Be Called XC90

Volvo may abandon its current naming strategy when its new, range-topping electric SUV debuts next year. The automaker will pivot away from alphanumerics as it moves to an all-electric lineup by the end of the decade. During a presentation of a new concept car designed to preview the upcoming flagship’s...

