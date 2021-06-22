Next-Gen Volvo XC60 Confirmed To Go Fully Electric

The Mazda MX-5 Miata has and always will be one of the purest driving experiences ever. It's a car that is made better for all its simplicity, not worse, and the connection drivers feel with the road when in a Miata is simply unparalleled. But while the chassis is great for setting lap times, what makes the MX-5 particularly special is its unassisted, free-breathing engine, something that is rare in performance cars of any kind. However, Mazda is not immune to the pressure to make its products cleaner, and the automaker has begun working on electrification. We had hoped that the Miata would retain its N/A characteristics, but we suspected that hybridization would come into effect, and now we have confirmation of just that.