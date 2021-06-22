Next-Gen Volvo XC60 Confirmed To Go Fully Electric
It will benefit from a new generation of batteries. Volvo has a new partner in its strategy to go fully electric by the end of the decade. Swedish battery company Northvolt will help the manufacturer develop and assemble more sustainable batteries, which will be used by the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars. Among them will be the new XC60, which will join the Volvo XC40 Recharge as one of the core brand’s first fully electric mass-production models.www.motor1.com