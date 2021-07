Whatever your brand choice, most vets agree there are some things to avoid when feeding your dog. One renowned veterinarian, Dr. Martin Goldstein, gives us a list to avoid. Watch out for these names: butylated hydroxytoluene or BHT, BHA, and propylene glycol. Don’t go for foods that use fillers such as corn, corn gluten, soy, soybean oil, wheat, barley, flour. Also avoid artificial coloring and meat by-products, and beef and bone meal on the packaging. Just because you are paying a hefty price for your food doesn’t mean it’s the best. Always check the labels.