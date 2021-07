After spending the last several years as the face of the Seton Hall men’s basketball program, Sandro Mamukelashvili would love to stay in the area to start his NBA career. “It would be great. I was born in New York. My first game was in New York. I watched the Knicks when I came here first, so it would be great,” “Mamu” said Friday on a Zoom call from the NBA Combine in Chicago in response to a question from NJ Advance Media.