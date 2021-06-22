Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Philippines community raffles off bags of rice to boost vaccine drive

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQA4e_0abYRE6Z00
A woman who has received her first dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drops her entry for the weekly raffle draw of sacks of rice for vaccinated residents, at the Barangay Sucat Covered Court, in Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

MANILA, June 22 (Reuters) - A community in the Philippines has been raffling off huge sacks of rice in exchange for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, after finding it hard to persuade people to get their shots.

Twenty weekly winners who get their shots in Sucat on the outskirts of the capital Manila have been taking home a 25 kg (55 pound) sack of rice each.

Local official Jeramel Mendoza said the initiative was targeting mainly poorer residents, who were not so keen on vaccinations.

"Initially, when we conducted our vaccination drive, there were very few people signing up. So we asked ourselves why?" he said.

"Why are those rich people or those who live in exclusive villages able to lead the vaccinations, but our poorer sectors do not to join in or participate?"

Sucat village officials said since starting the initiative at end-May, they have been administering their daily quota of vaccines of up to 2,000 doses, whereas before they were giving only about 400 doses a day.

"It's a nice initiative and I feel safer after being vaccinated. I'm happy I got vaccinated while winning some rice," said Almond Gregorio, a firefighter and holder of a winning raffle ticket.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this month appealed to the public to get vaccinated, after data showed the government was far behind on its immunisation targets as it battles one of Asia’s longest-running outbreaks.

This week, Duterte showed less patience, threatening in a televised address on Monday to jail people who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

About 2 million of the Philippines’ population of nearly 110 million are fully inoculated against COVID-19 so far, although the country has had difficulties securing vaccine supplies.

A survey of 1,200 Filipinos in May by independent pollster Social Weather Stations showed only a third were willing to be vaccinated, while a third were hesitant over concerns about side effects or the overall efficacy of vaccines.

The Philippines has ordered 113 million vaccination doses from five manufacturers, but so far it has mostly been giving shots of China's Sinovac (SVA.O) vaccine.

In Sucat, housewife and another prize winner, Louilyn Tubice, said of the local initiative: “It’s delightful because you get to be vaccinated and also receive a bag of rice.”

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Vaccinations#Filipinos#Social Weather Stations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Philippines
News Break
Vaccines
Country
China
Related
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Philippines stamps out polio outbreak after a 16-month drive

COVID-19 and vaccine hesitancy did not stop the Philippines from stamping out a polio outbreak in a 16-month drive that ended June 2021, a feat commended by WHO and UNICEF. The outbreak came almost two decades after the Philippines was declared polio-free, the last case of wild poliovirus infection having been reported in 1993.
Healthwsau.com

Japan to donate 1 million AstraZeneca vaccines to the Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines will receive one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines next month provided by Japan, its ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation said on Tuesday. “We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay,” the ambassador posted on his official Twitter account...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Philippines' Duterte Ponders Play for Power as Political Exit Looms

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte might be barred from a second term in office, but don't be surprised if he's still running the country after a presidential election next year. The popular Duterte gave the strongest hint yet that he might seek the vice presidency, saying on Wednesday...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The Stealth F-22 Raptor Only Fears One Thing (Not Russia or China)

The F-22 Raptor may be the most elusive fighter ever built. It has a radar-cross section the size of a marble, and if it gets into trouble, it can rocket away traveling up to two-and-a-half times the speed of sound—so fast that the friction from the air would melt its radar-absorbent coatings right off its airframe. But this October, the Air Force discovered that a Raptor with its wings clipped can’t evade the force of nature.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

US citizen arrested over assassination of Haiti president Jovenel Moïse, reports say

An American citizen is among a group of people arrested following the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse, according to The Washington Post.Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, Mathias Pierre, identified US citizen James Solages, who is described as being of Haitian descent, as one of the two survivors of a police shootout in the streets near the president’s house.He told the Post that at least one other detainee is also believed to be a Haitian American. Another four suspects were killed.Mr Pierre reportedly showed a video of the two suspects being arrested to the jeers of a...
PharmaceuticalsNature.com

Boost vaccine confidence with trust, not ire

Hari McGrath ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-0037-4761 0. King’s College London, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. Peter Hotez offers a counteroffensive to aggressive anti-vaccine disinformation (Nature 592, 661; 2021). However, vaccine hesitancy, rather than outright resistance, is a more important contributor to low COVID-vaccine uptake in certain communities. The concerns of vaccine-hesitant individuals are less polarized and so call for thoughtful handling.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

China won't bury us, either

Garry Kasparov has a pithy way of summing up the past 18 months of tribulation. "China gave us the virus," the chess and human-rights champion told me over a recent breakfast. "And the free world gave us the vaccines." You don't have to subscribe to the lab-leak theory of the...
Indiamilfordmirror.com

In Myanmar, the military and police declare war on medics

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The clandestine clinic was under fire, and the medics inside were in tears. Hidden away in a Myanmar monastery, this safe haven had sprung up for those injured while protesting the military’s overthrow of the government. But now security forces had discovered its location. A bullet...
ObituariesThe Guardian

Benigno Aquino III obituary

A chain-smoking bachelor with a penchant for Coca-Cola and video games, Benigno Aquino III, who has died aged 61 of renal failure as a result of diabetes, attracted as much attention for his lifestyle habits as for his political successes as Philippine president from 2010 until 2016. Among them were reviving the economy, combating domestic corruption and defending his nation’s territory against China in the international court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy