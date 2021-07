Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. “Governor Polis Signs Bills to Power the Colorado Comeback,” trumpeted a July 6 release from the office of Colorado’s chief executive. But while Jared Polis inked legislation keyed to health care and other pandemic-related topics on that date, some of the most sweeping measures he signed were related to the state’s criminal justice system, including an expansion of last year’s landmark Senate Bill 217, passed in the wake of protests over the murder of Minnesota’s George Floyd, and new barriers to the use of ketamine during arrests, prompted by the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.