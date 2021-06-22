Ige plans to veto 28 of 268 bills approved in session, including one on hotel room tax

TheBus is hit with a fine over COVID cleaning practices. The new movie called IN THE HEIGHTS is the film version of a hit Broadway musical created by Lin Manuel Miranda seven years before he wrote and starred in HAMILTON, the most popular musical of this century so far. Well directed by John M. Chu who made CRAZY RICH ASIANS, IN THE HEIGHTS gives us a mostly Latino cast of likable characters with great singing voices plus lots of exuberant dancing in the streets. The title of this rousing entertainment refers to Washington Heights, a Latino neighborhood in upper Manhattan. It’s a tight knit community where people with big dreams struggle just to get by. IN THE HEIGHTS isn’t a masterpiece like HAMILTON, but it’s good summer fun. This movie looks great on a big screen but if you aren’t yet ready to go inside a theater, it will be streaming on HBO max until July 11th.