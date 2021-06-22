Can blockchain and MPC technology protect the integrity of auctions?

First in the “BSV as a…” series, this article addresses BSV as a data standard for general data storage, transfer, and trade. We often talk about Bitcoin being a commodity money, but rarely do we actually describe what kind of commodity it really is. Commodities come in all sorts of forms, energy, foodstuffs, raw materials, etc. But the common thing among commodities is that they have utility. Meaning they are used or consumed for a productive purpose. This is important because if BSV is going to be something other than just another Ponzi scheme, then the blockchain must be used for something other than just a store of value. Fortunately, Craig Wright, the architect of Bitcoin set out from the beginning the ability for Bitcoin to be ‘everything’ in his 2014 interview.