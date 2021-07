CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — It’s been quite the offseason around the Illinois men’s basketball program. The coaching staff will look entirely different, save for head coach Brad Underwood, and has yet to be completed in its entirety. Gone is one All-American, Ayo Dosunmu, to the NBA, and the status of a second All-American, Kofi Cockburn, remains to be seen after he entered the transfer portal and withdrew from the NBA Draft.