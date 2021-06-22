Special Weather Statement issued for Grimes, Madison, Montgomery, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grimes; Madison; Montgomery; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN GRIMES...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...WESTERN MADISON AND SOUTHWESTERN WALKER COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT At 1158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bedias, or 13 miles south of Madisonville, moving south at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Madisonville, Bedias, Anderson, Iola, Roans Prairie, Richards, Carlos and North Zulch.