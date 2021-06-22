Cancel
Houston County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Houston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN GRIMES SOUTHWESTERN HOUSTON...MADISON AND WEST CENTRAL WALKER COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1138 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Madisonville, moving south at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Madisonville and Bedias.

alerts.weather.gov
