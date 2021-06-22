Police officer, suspected gunman among 3 dead in Colorado shooting
Three people, including a police officer and a suspect, were killed in a Denver-area shooting Monday, officials said. The identities of those killed and the circumstances of the shooting, which happened around 1:30 p.m. when an officer was sent on call of a suspicious incident in Arvada's Olde Town, were not immediately released. Police said there was no threat to the public, and no additional suspects were being shot.www.nbcnews.com