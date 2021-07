A former Greater Manchester Police officer is under investigation over his evidence to the public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing.Chief Inspector Dale Sexton was in a key command role at the time of the attack on 22 May 2017.In May, the inquiry heard he thought he had "got away" with concealing information from an earlier review of the incident, led by Lord Kerslake.Ch Insp Sexton did not reveal to the Kerslake Review that he had broken policy on the night of the attack by not alerting the fire and ambulance services that he had declared Operation Plato, a pre-arranged...