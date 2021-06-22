Most Accessible ‘Thirteener’ Also Best When It Comes To Views
As "thirteeners" go in California, it is only ranked 137 out of 149. But Mt. Dana is arguably the "every man's" thirteener assuming you are in decent shape. "Thirteeners" refers to mountains with peaks between 13,000 and 14,000 feet. In addition to 149 thirteeners California has a dozen "fourteeners" — peaks over 14,000 feet – including two that do not require climbing skills and multiple day backpack trips to their summits.