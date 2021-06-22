Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

39 Cases Reported Since Thursday; Vaccine Clinics Planned in Eureka, Redcrest, Bridgeville

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Thirty-nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Humboldt County since the most recent report on Thursday. Two previously reported positives have been removed after one case was found to be from another jurisdiction, and another was determined to be a false positive. The total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 4,499.

