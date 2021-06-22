June Live Blues Brunch featuring “Guitar Gary” Gary Drouin at Mattison’s Riverwalk Bradenton

Southern California is brimming with exciting places where you could spend your summer vacation. Here are the top five that you should consider. Whether you want to visit Hollywood movie studios, check out the world-famous Sunset Strip, chill out on Venice Beach, take a trip to the city’s landmark museums, experience the vibrant thrills of LA nightlife, watch the Los Angeles Dodgers play, or have fun at theme parks, Los Angeles has got you covered. But the City of Angels is not just about beaches and fast-paced city life. Los Angeles is surrounded by some awesome natural sights, including vast mountain ranges, forests, valleys, and deserts. So, there is plenty to keep nature enthusiasts enthralled too. Even if you spend your whole summer vacation in LA, you still will not be able to cover every attraction the Southern Californian city has to offer. To find more great LA experiences, check out the selection at Viator.