Kelly helps D-backs end 17-game skid, beat Brewers 5-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly pitched seven effective innings, Ketel Marte had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a 17-game losing streak by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Monday night.

The win was a long time coming for Arizona, which has plunged to the bottom of the standings in the NL West and has the worst record in the majors at 21-53. It was the first win for the Diamondbacks since they beat the Mets 6-5 in 10 innings on June.

The 17-game skid was two shy of the longest during the wild-card era, by the Kansas City Royals in 2005.

Kelly (3-7) — the only Diamondbacks starting pitcher who has stayed reasonably healthy all season — had one of his best outings of the year. The right-hander needed just 94 pitches to navigate his seven innings, giving up one run, five hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The night didn’t start well for the D-backs, who fell behind in the first inning after Milwaukee’s Avisail Garcia lined a two-out RBI single through the infield.

Arizona with three runs in the second, when seven straight batters reached base on six singles and one walk. The D-backs pushed ahead 5-1 in the fourth after Josh Rojas sliced an opposite-field RBI double to left and Marte scored on a groundout.

Joakim Soria worked the ninth to end three weeks of misery for the Diamondbacks. When the last out was recorded, catcher Stephen Vogt did a little dance and a relieved group of D-backs shared smiles and handshakes.

The Diamondbacks started the season with a 15-13 record but have had a rough time for nearly two months. Even with Monday’s win, they’re just 6-40 since May 2. They’ve also got one more dubious losing streak to end: They’ve dropped 23 straight games on the road, the longest skid in modern-day MLB history.

Arizona’s next chance to end that streak is on Friday in San Diego.

EARLY EXIT

Milwaukee starting pitcher Brett Anderson (2-5) left in the second inning because of right knee discomfort. Anderson had given up five straight hits before the injury. He gave up three earned runs over 1 1/3 innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Brewers: RHP Zack Godley was designated for assignment after making two appearances. He gave up six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings. RHP Jake Cousins’ contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville.

Diamondbacks: Placed RHP Matt Peacock on the bereavement list. RHP Humberto Castellanos was recalled from Triple-A Reno to take his place.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: INF Eduardo Escobar has a strain in his right quadriceps and didn’t start on Monday. Manager Torey Lovullo said he was available off the bench. … C Carson Kelly (fractured right wrist) will head to the team’s training site in Scottsdale to begin treatment. Lovullo said there was no timetable for his return. … LHP Madison Bumgarner (shoulder inflammation) threw a 20-pitch bullpen on Monday. … RHP J.B. Bukaskas (elbow strain) and RHP Taylor Widener (groin strain) will throw batting practice on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks will send RHP Zac Gallen (1-2, 3.99 ERA) to the mound to face Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (6-2, 2.28) on Tuesday night. It is Gallen’s second start since returning from the injured list with a strained elbow.

