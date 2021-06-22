Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Stamkos, Vasilevskiy pace Lightning’s 8-0 rout of Islanders

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 16 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was no panic in the Tampa Bay Lightning — just another determined performance against the New York Islanders.

Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the defending Stanley Cup champions rout the Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of their semifinal playoff series on Monday night.

“I like to think we play determined all the time, not just tonight,” coach Jon Cooper said after his team moved within one victory of a return to the Stanley Cup Final.

“It’s certainly a response and a mindset and it starts with our goalie,” Stamkos said.

“Vasy just has an amazing ability to bounce back whether he plays great or he doesn’t play great. But when we lose, he takes that personally,” the Lightning captain added. “He was outstanding, made some big saves early, settles us down, we get some goals and get some confidence.”

The Lightning improved to 13-0 in games following a postseason loss since launching their 2020 title run and will take a 3-2 series lead over the Islanders into Game 6 of their best-of-seven matchup Wednesday night in Uniondale, New York.

Game 7, if necessary, would be back in Florida on Friday.

“We’re going to have to have our best game, the best effort from every player on our team. And if we do that, we’ll be back here for Game 7,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said.

“This result, how we played, if that doesn’t motivate us then I’m not too sure what will,” Trotz added. “We put ourselves in a tough bind.”

Stamkos ignited a three-goal opening period — the first against the Islanders all season — by scoring just 45 seconds into the game. His power-play goal at 5:42 of the second began another three-goal period that made it 6-0.

Alex Killorn finished with two goals, Brayden Point delivered his 13th of the playoffs, and postseason scoring leader Nikita Kucherov extended his career-best playoff points streak to eight games with three assists for Tampa Bay, which hasn’t lost consecutive playoff games since being swept by Columbus in the first round in 2019.

Point has scored a goal in eight straight games, the second-longest stretch within a single postseason in NHL history.

“It’s playoff time. It’s not about personal stats. Wins are what matter,” said Point, whose power-play goal made it 7-0.

Vasilevskiy, meanwhile, stopped all 21 shots he faced for his third playoff shutout this year. The Vezina Trophy finalist also blanked Florida and Carolina in series-clinchers in the first two rounds.

Essentially taking up where the Lightning left off in a furious third-period rally that just fell short in a 3-2 loss in Game 4, Stamkos, Yanni Gourde and Killorn scored in the first 15:27 to make quick work of Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who was replaced by Ilya Sorokin after yielding three goals on just 16 shots.

“This group has a lot of pride. … I thought our response (in third period Saturday) carried over to tonight,” Cooper said. “I loved the effort. But in the end, it’s one win. It’s a clean slate in two nights.”

The Islanders held on to win Game 4, evening the series at two games apiece, when defenseman Ryan Pulock’s diving stop in the closing seconds prevented the Lightning from forcing overtime. But since using a three-goal period of its own to take command Saturday night, New York has been outscored 10-0 over the last four periods of the series.

“A loss is a loss this time of year. Whether it’s in double overtime or how it was tonight,” New York forward Kyle Palmieri said.

“We’re going to wake up down 3-2, heading home with our backs against the wall,” Palmieri added. “But we have a chance to win a game at home and that’s all we’re focused on now.”

UNMATCHED RESILIENCE

Tampa Bay’s sparkling record in games following a playoff loss comes on the heels of being swept by Columbus in the first round two years ago. It’s the longest such streak in NHL history, and Vasilevskiy has been the goaltender in each of the victories. Kucherov has a team-leading 26 points (5 goals, 21 assists) in the 13 games.

POINT’S STREAK

Point, who leads the league with 13 goals this postseason, is the second player in NHL history to score a goal in at least eight consecutive playoff games in a single year. Reggie Leach had a 10-game goal streak for the Philadelphia Flyers in 1976.

COSTLY PENALTY

Islanders center Mathew Barzel sat out the third period after drawing a major penalty for crosschecking Tampa Bay’s Jan Rutta as the second period came to a close. Barzel was also drew a game misconduct penalty.

QUICK STARTERS

The Lightning are 11-1 when scoring the first goal this postseason, 0-4 when they haven’t.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Reggie Leach
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Barry Trotz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Stanley Cup#Islanders 8 0 In Game 5#Point S Streak Point#Tampa Bay#Ap Nhl#Https Apnews Com Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLSportsnet.ca

Dave Randorf on Tampa Bay's underrated players, Andrei Vasilevskiy supremacy

Rintoul & Surman – Hour 3 and Hour 4: James Sharman, Stu Cowan. Soccer analyst James Sharman previews England/Denmark at Euro 2020, and Habs beat reporter Stu Cowan sets up tonight’s Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Final. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Best NHL Team of All-Time Brackets

The 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens? The 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers? Perhaps a more recent team, like the 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings? These three teams are among the first that come to mind in a discussion of the best teams in NHL history. Here at The Hockey Writers, our goal is to find out what the best team of all-time is through a bracket voted on by you, the reader. We’ve taken 16 of the best teams in league history, seeded them by regular-season points percentage, and matched them up.
NHLDetroit News

Wednesday's NHL playoffs: Coleman, Vasilevskiy help Lightning take 2-0 series lead

Tampa, Fla. — Just when the Montreal Canadiens found another gear to show they can hang with the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, Blake Coleman singlehandedly kept the series from being tied. Coleman scored a one-armed, diving buzzer-beater and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was the best...
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Late snipe seals Game 1 win

Stamkos scored a power-play goal and added four hits in Monday night's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Stamkos fired a Nikita Kucherov pass past Carey Price late in the third period on the power play and broke Montreal's streak of 32 straight killed penalties. The Ontario native's goal was his eighth of the postseason and 18th point in 19 games.
NHLSwimInfo

Defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning top N.Y. Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 of semifinals

TAMPA — Thanks to Andrei Vasilevskiy and another stellar defensive performance, the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning are headed back to the Stanley Cup Final. “It’s becoming a broken record, but it’s not how many you put in the net, it’s how many you keep out,” coach Jon Cooper said Friday night after Vasilevskiy had 18 saves and benefited from exceptional play in front of him to beat the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 of their NHL playoff semifinal.
NHLNHL

Stamkos healthy this time for Lightning heading into Stanley Cup Final

Captain eager to be force against Canadiens after cameo in playoffs last season. Steven Stamkos made the most of his brief appearance in the Stanley Cup Final last season, authoring one of the most memorable moments of the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship run. But the forward is set for the...
NHLNHL

Mishkin's Musings: How the Lightning beat the Islanders

Key to their seven-game series win, the Bolts managed to break through New York's structured style of play, as well as overcome injuries to Erik Cernak and Nikita Kucherov. In the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Lightning faced Florida and Carolina, two teams that, while not identical, both like to push the pace of play. The New York Islanders are a different type of opponent. The Islanders play a tight, structured game, meaning that their players tend to be in the right pace at the right time and make the right decisions with the puck. It can be hard to generate scoring chances against them during five-on-five play. Their sound structure not only helps the defensive side of their game, it also fuels their offensive attack. It can lead to opposition turnovers and counter chances for New York. Also, the Islanders play a physical, straightforward game, which means their ability to win puck battles on the forecheck leads to offensive zone possession time. And since their structured style also includes how they move the puck in the offensive zone, they can make life difficult on the other team to regain possession and alleviate pressure. A puck may come out to center ice, but the Islanders are in position to move it right back in.
NHLLong Beach Press-Telegram

Coleman, Vasilevskiy give Lightning 2-0 series lead in Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy tried not to think about needing to outduel Carey Price while the Montreal Canadiens were making him make one difficult save after another. Blake Coleman had no time to think when the clock was running out in a terrible second period for the Tampa Bay Lightning before single-handedly putting his team on top.
NHLThe Eagle-Tribune

NHL playoffs Lightning relying on Vasilevskiy, defense for finals

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Thanks to Andrei Vasilevskiy and another stellar defensive performance, the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning are headed back to the Stanley Cup Final. “It’s becoming a broken record, but it’s not how many you put in the net, it’s how many you keep out,” coach Jon...
NHLFOX Sports

Stanley Cup Final: Top moments from Lightning-Canadiens Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning have looked like a juggernaut in the Stanley Cup Final. In leaping out to a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, the Lightning have dominated the Montreal Canadiens, winning the first three games by an average score of 4.7-1.7. Perhaps this shouldn't be a surprise. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy