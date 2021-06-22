Cancel
POTUS

Interior Sec. Haaland to Address Legacy of Forced Assimilation at US Indigenous Boarding Schools

By Susan Montoya Bryan
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials are expected Tuesday to announce steps the federal government plans to take to reconcile the troubled legacy of boarding school policies on Indigenous families and communities. A member of New Mexico's Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to serve as...

Deb Haaland
Politicsomahadailyrecord.com

UNO Experts: Federal Policy Has Failed to Protect Indigenous Women

Lawmakers in the nation’s capital have an opportunity to fix a longstanding problem with the landmark legislation to prevent domestic violence: its failure to protect Indigenous women. The 1994 Violence Against Women Act was the first federal law criminalizing domestic violence. VAWA aimed to protect women by making battering a...
Education1600kush.com

Secretary Haaland Announces Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

Oklahoma has a long history of boarding schools used to rob Native American students of their identity. While three Federal boarding schools for Native youth in the state are still active under multiple new guidelines, the legacy of the boarding schools in the state remains with generations of students who attended them. Some people have good memories of meeting significant others and life-long friends, learning a trade, or playing sports. Others are still traumatized by the psychological, physical, and sexual abuse committed in those institutions. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, plans to look into the long-term ramifications of those schools that still haunt their alumni. In turn, the descendants of those students suffer from genetic and socialized trauma that is passed down through families, which leads to depression, substance abuse, emotional disconnection, and other socio-economic issues for contemporary Native people.
Nevada StateRegister Citizen

Nevada Indigenous boarding school may be part of US review

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Indian Commission has been collecting information on the history of the former Stewart Indian School in Carson City after U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced she’s launching an inquiry into the the federal government’s boarding school program for Native American children. Stacey Montooth, director...
Educationsandiegouniontribune.com

Indigenous group questions removal of boarding school plaque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A historical plaque memorializing the dozens of Native American children who died while attending a boarding school in New Mexico more than a century ago has gone missing, sparking concern among Indigenous activists. Members of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women are among those pushing...
EducationChar-Koosta News

NCUIH Statement on Indigenous Residential and Boarding Schools

WASHINGTON, D.C.– In Canada this past May, the discovery of 215 unmarked graves at Kamloops Indian Residential School brought past Indigenous traumas into the international spotlight. Yesterday, over 700 more unmarked graves were found on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Canada. Boarding schools and residential...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Upworthy

US announces historic investigation into 'unspoken traumas' of Native American boarding schools

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced last week that the federal government will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools and work to "uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences" of the notorious institutions. The Indian Boarding School Initiative will compile and review records to "identify past boarding school facilities and sites, the location of known and possible student burial sites located at or near school facilities, and the identities and Tribal affiliations of children interred at such locations," Haaland said in a secretarial memo. The announcement comes just weeks after the remains of 215 children — some as young as 3 years old — were found buried at the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school.
Ames, IAAmes Tribune

Walter Suza: Let there be justice for forced assimilation of Indigenous people

“Look to Heaven, because only in Heaven there is true justice.”. Pope Francis said those words at the inauguration of the Tribunal of Vatican City State. Yet Earth still awaits justice from the forced assimilation of Native and Indigenous people. Forced assimilation happened in Australia where Aboriginal children were removed...
U.S. Politicsredlakenationnews.com

Deb Haaland Launches Review of 'Devastating' Native American Boarding Schools

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday that she is launching the Federal Indian Boarding School Truth Initiative, a first-of-its-kind comprehensive review of the “devastating history” of the U.S. government’s policy of forcing Native American children into boarding schools for assimilation into white culture. “At no time in history have the...
Labor Issuesdallassun.com

US announces measures to address forced labour in Xinjiang

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): US on Thursday (local time) announced measures to address the People's Republic of China's (PRC) ongoing human rights abuses and use of forced labour in Xinjiang. The Department of Homeland Security, Department of Commerce, and Department of Labour announced these measures. "We will continue to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

School wins legal battle to electric shock children to ‘correct behaviour’

A federal court of appeals ruled on Tuesday that a Massachusetts school for children with disabilities can continue administering electric shocks to its students.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had previously banned the electric shock treatment used at the Judge Rotenberg Center, Canton. The institution created the controversial treatment to correct aggressive or self-harming behaviour in adults and children.The school, along with a group of parents and guardians of students, had challenged the previous FDA ban. The court of appeals for the DC Circuit found that the treatment falls into medical regulations and therefore is beyond the FDA’s remit of control.“With...

