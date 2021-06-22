Donavan Brazier, Jenny Simpson stunned on brutal day at Olympic Track Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas Track & Field had several strong performances on day seven of the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday. All-American Kynnedy Flannel broke her own Texas outdoor school record in the 200m and former Longhorns Teahna Daniels and Morolake Akinosun joined her as the UT trio all advanced to the semifinals of that event. Meanwhile, NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Champion and College Indoor and Outdoor Record Holder Tara Davis swiftly advanced to the finals of the long jump, while current All-American Charles Brockman III and former All-American Aldrich Bailey, Jr.