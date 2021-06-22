Donavan Brazier, Jenny Simpson stunned on brutal day at Olympic Track Trials

EUGENE, Ore. –Texas Track and Field great Ryan Crouser highlighted day one of the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday by shattering a 31-year old men's outdoor shot put World Record and qualifying for a spot in the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this summer. In addition to Crouser, three other Longhorns turned in tremendous performances to advance in their events with Morolake Akinosun and Teahna Daniels moving on to the semifinals of the women's 100m, and Sarah Lancaster heading on to the semis in the women's 1500m.