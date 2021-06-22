Tyrone Johnson arrested in Bakersfield

One man who escaped from Lerdo Detention Facility back in April has been caught after a months-long search.

The Bakersfield Police Department says Tyrone Johnson was arrested after a traffic stop led to a brief chase in Bakersfield Monday night.

BPD says around 8:29 pm they attempted a traffic stop around River Blvd. and Height Street. The driver didn’t stop and eventually crashed into a parked vehicle at River Blvd. and Bernard Street. That driver, later identified as Johnson, ran from the scene and was later arrested.

Johnson had been at the Ledro facility since 2017 following the shooting death of 3-year-old Major Sutton.

Johnson now faces 16 new felony counts in connection to his escape and his pursuit with police.

He's scheduled to be in court Wednesday afternoon at 3.