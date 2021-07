Chicken wings are a classic food dish that is a great answer to the age old question, "what should I eat today?". In San Francisco, there are all sorts of delicious foods and top tier restaurants to choose from and despite the competition, this chicken wing establishment has made its mark in the Bay Area city. This restaurant is none other than San Tung Chinese Restaurant. This low key Chinese restaurant found in Inner Sunset is home to some of the most delicious chicken wings in all of San Francisco. This might suprise some to hear that the best chicken wings belong to a Chinese restaurant.