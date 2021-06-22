Man accused of breaking in, stealing watch
GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man has been accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment and taking her Apple Watch, according to a probable cause affidavit. Kameron Phillip Adam McPherson, 30, 300 block of McCully Street, has been arrested and charged with a Level 4 felony count of breaking into a dwelling; a Level 6 felony count of residential entry and a Class A misdemeanor count of theft. The most serious charge carries a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.www.greenfieldreporter.com