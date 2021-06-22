Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry invests in Seattle startup

By Rick Morgan
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The company has received an investment from Penny Jar Capital, a new investment firm anchored by the two-time NBA MVP.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
847
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Investment#Penny Jar Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Economy
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Could the Golden State Warriors revolutionize the NBA again?

Over the past decade, with the splash brothers in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors have ushered a new era of basketball emphasizing ball movement and three-point shooting. But could they revolutionize the NBA again with another new style? The Golden State Warriors have the assets to make an offseason blockbuster trade, potentially revolutionizing the NBA yet again.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

What Could The Golden State Warriors Get For The 7th And 14th Pick In The 2021 NBA Draft?

The Golden State Warriors came out of the NBA draft lottery armed with the 7th and 14th pick to add to their roster as they seek to vault back into contention next season. At that range there are some good players who can help them win now, but there’s no question the Warriors are out there testing the trade value of those picks, along with this year’s rookie James Wiseman. To do anything else would be negligent when they have Stephen Curry still playing at the height of his powers and clearly capable of leading a team to a championship, but having turned 33 this past season.
NBABleacher Report

Stephen A. Smith Believes Warriors Will Make Push to Trade for 76ers' Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons' future with the Philadelphia 76ers is in question following his poor playoff performances, and a suitor for his services reportedly may be emerging. On Friday's episode of ESPN's First Take (h/t Drew Shiller of Yahoo Sports), Stephen A. Smith called it "a damn lie" that the Sixers aren't interested in trading Simmons.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

The Golden State Warriors aren’t currently considering trading Wiseman

With the Golden State Warriors being on the edge of contending for a title, there have been rumors mustering around that they'll be doing what they can to create a team that can compete at the highest level. While Wiseman played well for most of the season, there's no denying that the team could be better off with the pieces that they bring back in a trade. However, getting the right value would be a problem as the Dubs still have hope for the young center.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors’ Kevon Looney exercises player option, returns to Golden State

Though Looney averaged just 4.1 points per game this past season, he was rarely out of position defensively or slow to box out his man. His defensive real plus-minus — a stat measuring a player's average impact on his team's defense by points allowed per 100 offensive possessions — was third on the Warriors, behind Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Golden State outscored opponents by 7.2 more points per 100 possessions when Looney was on the floor than when he was on the bench.
NBAYardbarker

Warriors owner responds to LeBron James recruiting Steph Curry

Stephen Curry has just one year remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors, and it goes without saying that his peers have taken note. LeBron James is one star player who has supposedly already begun recruiting Curry, but Warriors owner Joe Lacob doesn’t seem all that concerned about his two-time NBA MVP leaving.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Golden State Warriors Can Create The Next Superteam: 3 Perfect Targets

The Golden State Warriors went as far as they could have possibly gone by missing the playoffs as they lost the play-in games. Stephen Curry was at his MVP best, averaging 32.0 PPG, but the team didn't have enough around him with Klay Thompson missing the entire season. But Warriors fans shouldn't fear, because a superteam could be on the way.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Golden State Warriors: Moving up in NBA Draft is not worth the price

Lately, there has been some talk of the Golden State Warriors potentially moving up in the 2021 NBA Draft to add another top prospect to their stash and solidify their core for the future. But, the cost of moving up and hindering their ability to win in the present is not worth the price. The Golden State Warriors should not take the risk of trading up in the 2021 NBA Draft and restricting their current core.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

7 overrated free agents the Golden State Warriors must stay away from

The Golden State Warriors, despite missing the playoffs last season, should still be a premier spot for free agents in the backhalf of their careers. With four max-value contracts on their roster, those minimum-value vets are going to be just about all the Dubs can afford. But, there should be a plethora of them on the market, making picking the right one the tricky part.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Gregg Popovich on Bradley Beal: He's stronger than I expected

This week at Team USA’s training camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Popovich is getting to see Beal up close and personal to a degree he hasn’t before. One thing has surprised him in particular. “He’s stronger than I expected. He’s a strong young man. I always used to think of him as wiry and thin, but I was totally wrong. He’s thick,” Popovich said.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors trade lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State

If there is one NBA team that could be looking to make a move for another star, it could be the Golden State Warriors. We have seen them do this in the past and after the season they just had, it could happen again. The Dubs have been down the past two years because of injuries and could be looking to turn it around right away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy