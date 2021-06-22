Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry invests in Seattle startup

The Golden State Warriors came out of the NBA draft lottery armed with the 7th and 14th pick to add to their roster as they seek to vault back into contention next season. At that range there are some good players who can help them win now, but there’s no question the Warriors are out there testing the trade value of those picks, along with this year’s rookie James Wiseman. To do anything else would be negligent when they have Stephen Curry still playing at the height of his powers and clearly capable of leading a team to a championship, but having turned 33 this past season.